Step up efforts to combat human trafficking

After drugs and arms, human trafficking is considered as the second largest crime in the world. Women are being trafficked from countries like Nepal and areas like West Bengal and Bihar among other, organ trafficking is yet another aspect of this trade. Recently, Hyderabad traded maximum women trafficking as the culprit git caught and the ploy was unearthed. Women are being subjected to various trials in tribulations and we need to have the women rights protected at all levels.

There are an estimated 20.9 million people trapped in some form of slavery today. It’s sometimes called Modern-Day Slavery and sometimes Human Trafficking. At all times it is slavery at its core. Trafficking in persons is an increasing problem that involves both sexual exploitation and labour exploitation of its victims. Trafficking affects all regions and the majority of countries in the world. Both men and women may be victims of trafficking, but the primary victims worldwide are women and girls, the majority of whom are trafficked for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Traffickers primarily target women because they are disproportionately affected by poverty and discrimination, factors that impede their access to employment, educational opportunities and other resources.

Under international law, governments are obligated to protect their citizens from being trafficked, through programs that aim at prevention and the protection of victims. Explore trafficking topics to become part of the change. Sex and labour trafficking of women is a complicated phenomenon with many forces that affect women’s decisions to work abroad. Perhaps the strongest factor is a desperate economic situation, which impacts the availability of satisfactory employment in many countries for women more severely than men. Women may become victims of trafficking when they seek assistance to obtain employment, work permits, visas and other travel documents.

Traffickers prey on women’s vulnerable circumstances and may lure them into crime networks through deceit and false promises of decent working conditions and fair pay. Women may go abroad knowing that they will work in the sex industry, but without awareness of the terrible work conditions and violence that accompany the trafficking business. Other women answer job advertisements for positions abroad such as dancers, waitresses, and nannies, only to find themselves held against their will and forced into prostitution and sexual slavery. In the destination countries, women are subjected to physical violence, sexual assault and rape, battery, imprisonment, threats and other forms of coercion.

Human trafficking is thought to be one of the fastest-growing activities of trans-national criminal organisations. Human trafficking is condemned as a violation of human rights by international conventions. In addition, human trafficking is subject to various directives, which includes the protection of women’s rights. High level of population in countries like India and China leads to such slavery in the name human trafficking. Despite all precautionary measures, women trafficking go unabated in this country and the poverty level of people is the root cause of all the problems. Women in this country deserve respect and there should be all the measures to prevent women trafficking from Indian sub-continent. There lies the real success of the NDA government, who are propagating the women’s rights in the election manifesto and they need to follow it to the core from now on.

