Overplaying of social media

Ravishankar Prasad is complaining that social media is working for the Congress. Have you seen pictures of Modiji hugging Zuckerberg?

Modiji himself has been a huge tweeter. My personal opinion is that PM of such a vast and diversified country should not tweet or indulge in it only sparingly. This is meant for lesser mortals like us.

There are many things good on Facebook but a lot of scum is also there. Actually, it’s a mirror of our contemporary society. What BJP can do is to ask its social media units to be responsible and respectable. Once you start doing good, the others will follow.

Social media was widely used by BJP during last LS elections. You have to keep your countenance right. Look how Modiji made fun of old currency notes making mocking gesture using his hands. As a PM, you can’t do that. Decency and sobriety are desirable.

Such things will always be hacked, played around with especially, when you overplayed this digital stuff.

A balance in everything is necessary. Don’t overdo a thing and beware of misuses. Take corrective action and don’t be bitter.

Mahendra Singh

