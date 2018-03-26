Maharashtra: 91 farmers seek permission for euthanasia

At least 91 farmers from Maharashtra’s Buldhana on Monday submitted a letter to Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao and Sub Divisional Office (SDO) seeking permission for euthanasia.

The farmers pleaded for mercy killing as they are not getting remunerative prices for crops and adequate compensation for their land which has been acquired by the government for construction of a highway.

Recently, over 30,000 farmers held a protest march, walking for about 180 km from CBS Chowk in Nashik to Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

The protest, which was held to demand a complete loan waiver among other things, commenced on March 5.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that he was extremely positive in fulfilling the demands of the farmers and that his government was trying to discuss various issues with the farmers.