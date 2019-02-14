Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of at least 18 CRPF personnel in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district on Thursday.

The CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

“Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved,” Abdullah tweeted.

The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the district’s Awantipora area. “Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura. Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?” Mehbooba tweeted.

Several other mainstream politicians took to social media to condemn the attack. However, People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari said that it’s very sad news coming from Lethpora, any form of killing must be condemned by one and all.

The casualties are likely to go up. Several people were injured in the terror attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron. However, the officials said that The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the incident.