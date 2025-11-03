19 Killed, 4 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Crashes Into Bus in Telangana's Ranga Reddy District 2

At least 19 people were killed and four others injured when a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus in Ranga Reddy district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Chevella when the tipper lorry rammed into the RTC bus travelling from Tandur to Hyderabad, causing the gravel load to spill onto the vehicle. Among the deceased were 10 women, and the bus driver was also killed in the crash, a police official confirmed.

Authorities said the total number of passengers on board was not immediately known, as the injured survivors were in shock and unable to provide details. Rescue teams used earthmovers to clear the debris and pull out trapped passengers from the mangled bus.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to carry out relief operations on a war footing. He also instructed ministers to reach the site and oversee the rescue efforts, while ordering that the injured be shifted to Hyderabad for advanced medical treatment.