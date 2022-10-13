IAS,Maharashtra | Image : Representative

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday night transferred 20 IAS officers, including Medical Education Commissioner Virendra Singh, who has been posted as Managing Director of Maha IT Corporation in Mumbai.

Shushil Chavan, Collector of Aurangabad district, has been posted as Development Commissioner (Un-organised Labour) and transferred to Mumbai.

IAS officer S C Patil has been posted as joint secretary, deputy chief minister’s Office in Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Mumbai.

R D Nivatkar, Collector of Mumbai, will also function as Commissioner of Medical Education besides looking after his current assignment.

Senior bureaucrat R S Chavan has been posted as Joint Secretary, Revenue Stamps and Forest Department at Mantralaya.