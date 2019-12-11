Today, the report of the Nanavati-Mehta Commission that was tabled in the Gujarat assembly has given clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Reportedly, the minister of state for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja tabled the report in the House five years after it was submitted to the then state government.

It is reported that in 2014, retired justices G T Nanavati and Akshay Mehta had submitted their final report on the 2002 riots. In this report, it was mentioned that over 1,000 people who mainly belonged to the minority community were killed when Anandiben Patel was the chief minister of the state.

The commission was appointed in 2002 by the then state chief minister Narendra Modi to probe the riots that had taken place after the burning of two coaches of the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station in which 59 ‘karsevaks’ lost their lives.