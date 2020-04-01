Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz, Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities which lasted 36 hours.

“In the last 36 hours, we have run a very extensive operation in coordination with medical authorities, police, DTC, and others which went on till 4 am today. A total of 2,361 have been brought out from there, out of those 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities,” Sisodia told ANI .

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15 violating lockdown conditions. On Tuesday, after 24 people who attended the Markaz event in Nizamuddin were tested positive for coronavirus.

“I thank the administration and medical teams and all others who took part in this operation despite knowing that COVID-19 positive cases might be present there,” he added.

The Deputy CM further said a list of phone numbers of all the people brought out from the spot has been handed over to the police and the cyber cell will trace the people they contacted over the past few days.

Urging others who attended the event at Markaz in March to come forward and approach the health authorities on their own, Sisodia said, “All of you should come forward and report to the health authorities. If you try to hide your illness from the administration then action will be taken against you.”

A FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.