3 killed in motorcycle blast in Afghanistan

Three people were killed in a motorcycle explosion on Monday in Jalalabad city of eastern Afghanistan, according to officials.

According to earlier reports, one person had been killed and five were wounded.

However, Nangarhar governor’s spokesperson, Attaullah Khogyani confirmed and revised the death toll to three and said eight people had been injured in the explosion, according to Khaama Press.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 4th police district of Jalalabad city after the explosives planted in a motorcycle went off.

According to local officials, the incident took place at around 1:05 pm (local time) and the injured have been shifted to a local hospital.

No group, including the Taliban, have claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

This comes after five people were killed in separate bomb explosion incidents in the capital Kabul last week.

Afghanistan has been hit by a series of deadly suicide attacks in the last few months, killing over 150 people, particularly in Kabul.