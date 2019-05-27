Three Pakistani nationals have been arrested from Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport for carrying fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 7.68 crore.

Nepal police said on Monday that the Pakistani nationals Mohmad Akhtar (49), Nadia Anwar (39) and Nasiruddin (67) were arrested from the airport on Saturday. They arrived in the country from Doha with the fake currency. Three Nepalese nationals, who reached the airport to pick up the fake currency, were also arrested. The police have initiated a further investigation into the matter.

DIG Bishwaraj Pokhrel, the spokesperson of Nepal Police, said that six arrestees included 3 Nepali citizens and 3 Pakistani nationals along with their kingpin Yunus Ansari, son of Ex-Minister of Nepal Salim Miya Ansari. The counterfeit Indian currency has been seized several times in Nepal.

About 20 years ago, few racketeers were nabbed in Nepal along with printing machine to produce counterfeit money from Assam. Incidents like this kept coming into the light where illegal traders and criminals engaged in dealing with fake Indian currency fell into the net of Nepal Police.

Devendra Subedi, former AIG of Nepal Police, said that there is the collusion of criminals from Nepal with international gangs in order to circulate the counterfeit Indian currency in bordering Indian states. Fake Indian currency makes its way into Nepal from air route through Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). Then using the land of Nepal and other road-routes they enter the territory of India.