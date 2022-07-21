At least four people infected with influenza H1N1 (swine flu) are on life support in the city.

Doctors caution that the viral infection is back in circulation in the city and people who test negative for Covid-19 must be tested for H1N1 by their physicians.

The civic body on Tuesday said 11 confirmed cases of influenza H1N1 have been reported in July, up from two in June.

These numbers are only the tip of the iceberg though, said doctors, adding most are encountering a minimum of two to three cases in their outpatient departments daily.

Like Covid-19, H1N1 is a respiratory disease, which started as a global pandemic in 2019 but became endemic soon after.

At Bandra’s Lilavati Hospital, two patients below the age of 50 years are on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy, considered the last resort and offered when even ventilatory support has failed.

The hospital has five other patients admitted in wards with H1N1.