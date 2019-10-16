A 4-year-old-girl dies as the portion of a four-storey building collapsed in Virar area on Tuesday. According to the report, the incident took place in the night at Virar East’s Nityanand Nagar area.

As per report, the four-storey building is a legal and a decades old building. After the incident the locals of the area informed the Mumbai Fire brigade and police. The Mumbai police along with the fire brigade reached to the spot and started doing rescue operation. Later on, police have rescued the girl’s body.

A police officer said, the girl had been playing in the balcony on the third floor when a portion of lower floor balconies that ultimately crashed. After the incident, the residents of the building were evacuated.