A 13-year-old boy arrested by Kongaon police on Wednesday for allegedly raping his 5-year-old cousin. According to the police report, the minor girl was lighting firecrackers on Diwali night, at that time the accused took her to an isolated place, where he allegedly raped and killed her.

Police said the girl’s parents had lodged a missing complaint on Monday. “On Sunday evening, the girl was playing outside her house and bursting crackers. When the child’s mother came out looking for her, she found that the girl was missing,” the officer added.

On Tuesday night a passerby found the girl’s on-road and alerted police.

After that police have sent the body for postmortem. The officer further continued, “The body found near the pipeline was identified as that of the child. There were several injuries on her body. We immediately sent the body for postmortem, which revealed she was raped and then strangled to death.”

Senior inspector Ramesh Katkar said, “We formed seven teams, including some crime branch officials, to find the accused.”

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a remand home. A case of rape and murder and charged him under several sections of the POCSO Act.

Reportedly, the boy said, to police he did not intend to kill her but she died as he held her mouth to prevent her from screaming.