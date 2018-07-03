Six people were killed and three others severely injured in a road accident that took place in Nepal’s Sunsari district near India-Nepal border on Monday evening.

According to Nepal Police three persons died on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries during the treatment in hospital. The jeep with an Indian number plate was recovered from Koshi river by the Nepal Police. It is learnt that the jeep plunged into the Koshi river while it was returning with passengers from Bhedetar hill station in the Dhankuta district.

Police Superintendent Ramesh Kumar Lamsal said that all those involved in the accident are residents of Madhubani’s Ghoghardiha in Bihar. The dead bodies are yet to be identified. Driver of the jeep, Sushil Kamat, has been arrested.