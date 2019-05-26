Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. According to sources, it was a courtesy call. PM Modi reached the vice president house in New Delhi to meet Naidu this morning.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “Narendra Bhai Modi ji called on me today morning. I greeted him on being elected as the leader of NDA and the next Prime Minister. Over breakfast, we discussed many issues including accelerating development and strengthening Parliamentary institutions.”

PM Modi was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting on Saturday. After this, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed him prime minister for a second term. PM Modi asked coalition members of NDA to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win the trust of minorities. It is remarkable that in the general election, PM Modi led NDA to a landslide victory with the alliance winning 353 seats. His party the BJP alone won 303 seats which is unprecedented.