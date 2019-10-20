The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that it will increase its presence in Maharashtra and contest all forthcoming local elections in the state. The AAP vows to create a political culture in Maharashtra free of money and muscle power.

AAP National Joint Secretary Ruben Mascarenhas said, “The opposition has become weak. Farmer suicide has increased and they are unable to avail crop loan and crop insurance. The government is unable to provide basic amenities to people residing in urban areas. Despite all these issues, Congress has failed to play the role of opposition. We have succeeded in doing good work in Delhi. Brighter and best volunteers are working with Delhi government. We are planning to contest the 2022 BMC polls and we will contest 227 seats.”

It is remarkable that the AAP has fielded 24 candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The party is contesting on six seats in Mumbai Metropolitan region. After the end of assembly poll campaign, the party thanked all people extending support to it. AAP said that seeing the fractured and paralysed opposition in the state, party decided to contest elections in Maharashtra. AAP claimed to win the hearts of people with its presence from Aarey to Akkalkuva, from Osmanabad to Brahmapuri. Now it is poised to contest all forthcoming local elections in Maharashtra.

AAP national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said, “AAP is going to contest all local elections in future. We will contest Zilla Parishad and Municipal election. We will try to strengthen our cadre. Irrespective of our victory or loss we will play the role of opposition. Congress and NCP don’t utter a word against BJP. We will raise the issue of the common man and will also protest.”

According to AAP sources, the party is hopeful to register a win from Brahmapuri assembly seat where party candidate Paromita Goswami is contesting election. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal canvassed for Paromita Goswami in Brahmapuri. She is popular in this area for her successful liquor ban campaign. Goswami is a household name in this constituency.

AAP sources said that our 24 candidates have a credible track record of raising and fighting for pertinent issues. If they win, people will see that there is someone in the Vidhan Sabha who will raise people’s issues and hold the ruling party accountable to the public. The AAP has run a sincere and simple campaign. The party thanks its volunteers, leaders and candidates, for living up to ideals of honesty and humility throughout the campaign.