Aarey Wah! Mumbai’s Green Space Saved; Metro Car Shed Shifted To Kanjurmarg

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave Mumbaikars breathable news on Sunday while addressing the state virtually he said that the 800 acres of the land Metro car shed project which was earlier planned in Aarey will now be shifted to Kanjurmarg. Aarey was a bitter row during September and October in the year 2019 between environmental activists and the then BJP-ruled Maharashtra government, which wanted to cut down 2,700 trees to build a car shed for the Metro project.

According to Thackeray, this car shed will be used for both Metro-3 and Metro-6 and the government has decided to sanction the land free of cost for the development of the metro car shed. The CM also ensured that the money spent on the car shed in Aarey will not be wasted in any way, and the departments will look at using the construction is a wise manner.

Earlier it was announced that nearly 600 acres of Aarey land as forest however now it has been revised to 800 acres. There will be no infringement on the rights of tribals in the Aarey forest.

“There will be no infringement on the rights of tribals in the Aarey forest. The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the cases against people who had protested against the hacking of trees in Aarey colony last year,” Thackeray said.

“Biodiversity in Aarey needs to be conserved and protected. Nowhere is there an 800-acre jungle in an urban setup. Mumbai has a natural forest cover,” added Thackeray.

The past several reports also suggested that Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd officials had expressed apprehension that the Metro Line 3 project may be delayed by three years and its cost may go up by over Rs 2,000 crore if the car shed for the line was shifted from Aarey Colony.

Reportedly, Thackeray ordered a stay on construction of the car shed (on cleared land) in one of his first decisions as chief minister.