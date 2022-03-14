A Special PMLA court rejected the bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, 73, in an alleged money laundering case registered against him last year. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2. The investigating agency had strongly opposed his bail plea.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey for six hours in connection with the corruption case registered against former home minister Anil Deshmukh. The central agency interrogated Pandey, the then Director General of Police, for allegedly trying to influence the complainant in the case – former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh while the matter was being heard in the Bombay High Court, said a CBI officer.

The CBI officer said it was evident from Pandey’s interaction with Singh that the Maharashtra government was trying to protect Anil Deshmukh from the serious allegations of corruption. The officer added that they recorded Pandey’s statement, not about the allegations of corruption, but about his conversation with Singh, transcripts of which show that Pandey had advised Singh to consider withdrawing the letter written by him to the chief minister and other dignitaries on March 20, 2021.

On the other hand, The Bombay High Court concluded the hearing and reserved its verdict in the interim relief sought by NCP minister Nawab Malik who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering and “active involvement in terror funding” in connection with a 1999 land deal with don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. The division bench of Justices Prasanna B Varale and Shriram M Modak said it will pronounce the verdict in the case at 10.30 am on March 15. In his habeas corpus plea, Malik had claimed that his arrest was “illegal”, done with “political vendetta” and without following due process under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Malik had told the high court that the ED, by alleging that he continues to have under his possession the property Goawala Building in Mumbai’s Kurla – reportedly involved in a money laundering case – wants to keep him in jail by infringing on his liberty.