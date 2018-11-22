Actor Drew Barrymore, who was catapulted to the world of stardom and fame at a tender age of seven, says she does not want her daughters to face a similar life.

Talking to the People magazine, the 43-year-old actor said she will not let her daughters — four-year-old Frankie and six-year-old Olive — follow into her footsteps and become child actors.

“I’m not going to let them be kid actors. That’s so not their journey. If they want to be actors later in life, I would be so supportive of it,” Barrymore said.

“Can you imagine me being a mom who is pushing her kids out there? That’s not going to happen,” she added.

The actor shares her two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman.