Action needs to be taken against adulterated food

If recent research is to be believed, the Indian people are eating poison in the name of food. Almost every food item is found to be adulterated. From packaged milk to honey, everything is laced with impure ingredients. Since the issue is raised on social media, the outrage is great. The authorities have no regard for the health of the people.

Why are such companies given licence to manufacture and sell food items? Don’t the authorities test a product before approving its sale? Indian people get more products from China than India itself. My friend showed me a cabbage that was made by plastic. Proper legislation with strict punishments is the need of hour to end the menace.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)