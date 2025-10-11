On a six-day India visit, Taliban minister thanks Indians for warm welcome and calls for enhanced diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits Darul Uloom Deoband, Expresses Hope for Stronger Ties with India 2

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his visit to Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Saturday, expressed optimism about strengthening ties between India and Afghanistan. Thanking the people for the warm welcome, Muttaqi said he was hopeful the relationship between the two nations would continue to grow.

“We will be sending new diplomats, and I hope you people will visit Kabul as well. From the way I was received in Delhi, I have hopes for stronger ties in the future. Such visits may become more frequent,” Muttaqi said while addressing reporters.

The Afghan minister, who travelled by road from Delhi to Deoband along with his delegation, was received by the Mohtamim (vice-chancellor) of Darul Uloom Deoband, Abul Qasim Nomani, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, and other senior officials. Hundreds of students and locals gathered at the campus to greet him amid tight security arrangements, though security personnel restricted public access to the minister.

Muttaqi, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a six-day official visit, is the first senior Taliban minister to visit India since the group took power in Afghanistan four years ago. While India has not yet officially recognised the Taliban government, Muttaqi stated that Kabul will soon send diplomats to India as part of “step-by-step” efforts to improve bilateral relations.

The Afghan minister also emphasized cooperation on the development of Iran’s Chabahar Port, suggesting joint efforts between India and Afghanistan to overcome challenges posed by international sanctions.

His visit is being seen as a significant diplomatic gesture, especially as both India and Afghanistan continue to face strained relations with Pakistan over issues including cross-border terrorism.