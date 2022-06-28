Image : Agencies

A man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur’s Maldas street area today. He had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago.

The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi’s life as well.

Locals protested after the incident that took place in broad daylight. Shops in Maldas street area of Udaipur have been closed following the incident.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Choudhary said few accused have been identified and a thorough probe will be conducted.

“A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams have been constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act,” Choudhary said.

District Collector of Udaipur Tara Chand Meena urged people to maintain peace and law and order.

“I appeal to all to maintain peace and law and order. The affected family will be provided help from the government. Stringent action will be taken against the accused,” he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot promised the strictest action against the culprits and said the police will go to the bottom of the matter.

“I condemn the heinous murder of youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such heinous crime,” he said.

The BJP had suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma earlier this month for her controversial remarks during a TV debate.