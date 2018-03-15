All England Open: Sindhu eyes quarter-final berth

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu will aim to book her place in the quarter-finals of the prestigious All England Championship when she squares off with Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in the second round of the women’s singles event here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old had earlier entered round two of the championship after beating Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 20-22, 21-17, 21-9 in a clash that lasted for just 38 minutes.

Jindapol, on the other hand, swept aside American tennis player Beiwen Zhang 21-18, 21-14 in her opening round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, ace Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will also look to qualify for the quarter-finals when they take on Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto and China’s Huang Yuxiang respectively, in their second-round clashes of the men’s singles event later in the day.

Srikanth fought back after a set down to clinch a 7-21, 21-14, 22-20 win over Brice Leverdez of France in a hard-fought opening round, while Prannoy defeated eighth-seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipie 9-21,21-18, 21-18 to storm into the second round.