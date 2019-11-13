After imposition of Presidential Rule in Maharashtra BJP president Amit Shah said in an interview that Shiv Sena’s new demand on Maharashtra Government formation is not acceptable to them. As they have decided things earlier only.

He said, “Before elections, PM Modi and I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us.”