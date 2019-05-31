Prime Minister has allotted portfolios to ministers. Amit Shah is new Union Home Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman has replaced Arun Jaitley in the Finance Ministry. Rajnath Singh will be the next Defence Minister.
Out of 57ministers of Modi Sarkar 2.0, 17 ministers have been entrusted with their old ministries. The new Modi cabinet includes only six women ministers, out of which four have previously served as Union cabinet ministers. However, it is interesting to note that the 17th Lok Sabha comprises of 78 women MPs in the house, which is the largest so far.
The four women ministers are Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Zubin Irani, Harsimrat Kaur and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. The two new ministers in the cabinet include Debasree Chaudhuri and Renuka Singh Saruta.
Below are the other major ministries:
Nitin Jairam Gadkari — Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
D V Sadananda Gowda — Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Ramvilas Paswan — Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Narendra Singh Tomar — Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Minister of Rural Development, and Minister of Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar Prasad — Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur Badal — Minister of Food Processing Industries
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar — Minister of External Affairs
Thawar Chand Gehlot — Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’ — Minister of Human Resource Development
Arjun Munda — Minister of Tribal Affairs
Smriti Zubin Irani — Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles
Harsh Vardhan — Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Earth Sciences
Prakash Javadekar — Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
Piyush Goyal — Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce and Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan — Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Minister of Steel
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi — Minister of Minority Affairs
Pralhad Joshi — Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal, and Minister of Mines
Mahendra Nath Pandey — Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Arvind Ganpat Sawant — Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise
Giriraj Singh — Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat — Minister of Jal Shakti
Shripad Yesso Naik — Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
Dr. Jitendra Singh — Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy and Minister of State in the Department of Space
Hardeep Singh Puri — Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Ashwini Kumar Choubey — Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Ramdas Athawale — Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment