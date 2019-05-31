Prime Minister has allotted portfolios to ministers. Amit Shah is new Union Home Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman has replaced Arun Jaitley in the Finance Ministry. Rajnath Singh will be the next Defence Minister.

Out of 57ministers of Modi Sarkar 2.0, 17 ministers have been entrusted with their old ministries. The new Modi cabinet includes only six women ministers, out of which four have previously served as Union cabinet ministers. However, it is interesting to note that the 17th Lok Sabha comprises of 78 women MPs in the house, which is the largest so far.

The four women ministers are Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Zubin Irani, Harsimrat Kaur and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. The two new ministers in the cabinet include Debasree Chaudhuri and Renuka Singh Saruta.

Below are the other major ministries:

Nitin Jairam Gadkari — Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

D V Sadananda Gowda — Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Ramvilas Paswan — Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Narendra Singh Tomar — Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Minister of Rural Development, and Minister of Panchayati Raj

Ravi Shankar Prasad — Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Harsimrat Kaur Badal — Minister of Food Processing Industries

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar — Minister of External Affairs

Thawar Chand Gehlot — Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’ — Minister of Human Resource Development

Arjun Munda — Minister of Tribal Affairs

Smriti Zubin Irani — Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles

Harsh Vardhan — Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Earth Sciences



Prakash Javadekar — Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Piyush Goyal — Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce and Industry

Dharmendra Pradhan — Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Minister of Steel

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi — Minister of Minority Affairs

Pralhad Joshi — Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal, and Minister of Mines

Mahendra Nath Pandey — Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Arvind Ganpat Sawant — Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise

Giriraj Singh — Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat — Minister of Jal Shakti

Shripad Yesso Naik — Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Dr. Jitendra Singh — Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Hardeep Singh Puri — Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Ashwini Kumar Choubey — Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Ramdas Athawale — Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment