With few days remaining for Maharashtra assembly polls, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Every party is trying its best to put up an impressive performance in the election. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that Shiv Sena and BJP will get majority. Shah also added that BJP could get enough seats to form government on its own. Shah said that even Shiv Sena has an alliance with BJP but Chief Minister will be elected from BJP. He stated that Devendra Fadnavis and his team will take a decision pertaining to electing Deputy Chief Minister. Amit Shah is ensuring that all the votes which would have gone to MNS will be diverted towards Shiv Sena. MNS already is involved in anti-BJP campaigning and in such a scenario there was a possibility of some votes going towards MNS. He is trying to ensure that people vote for Shiv Sena.

When our correspondent Nikhil Sagare spoke to BJP worker Avdhut Wagh he said, “We are trying to divert all votes towards our party. Congress and NCP should not secure any votes and BJP should get all votes. Our motto is Congress free India. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be once again elected for second term. Fadnavis has said that if Shiv Sena is eyeing Deputy Chief Ministerial post then they should speak to BJP. Everything will be clear when results will come on 24th October.”

He said, “Party workers always put pressure on the alliance and party always thinks about its expansion. There is nothing wrong in this. BJP and Sena had contested the Lok Sabha polls together and had emerged victorious. We are contesting the assembly election together and will definitely win. Devendra Fadnavis will once again become the Chief Minister after assembly polls. He is the first chief minister of the state in nearly 50 years to complete a full five year tenure”

Congress spokesperson Hemlata Patil said, “No party will say that they will not win election. During election time every party says it. However people have different ideas.”

Amit Shah also predicted that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get two-thirds majority in the forthcoming assembly polls. Shah said that BJP will improve its performance as compared to previous assembly polls where it had won 122 seats and was 22 seats short of the halfway mark. The Sena which traditionally have been the big brother in the alliance could bag only 63 seats leading to shift in the balance of power between allies. Initially Sena refused to support BJP but later on both parties joined hands to form the government with BJP getting the chief minister’s post.

Responding to a question on whether BJP will consider having Shiv Sainik as deputy chief minister. Shah said, “This is an issue that Devendra Fadnavis and his team will take a call on. They along with BJP’s parliamentary board will exchange opinions on the subject. All options are open right now.”

BJP is fighting on 164 seats in the upcoming state polls. When asked if the party would win enough seats to form the government on its own the Home Minister said, “Yes we can go that far. It is not impossible.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena is eyeing the Deputy Chief ministerial post but BJP has remained non-committal on the issue. Polling for the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.