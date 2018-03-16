An amicable approach towards the strike

Hats off to the residents of Mumbai for their warm welcome and hospitality towards poor farmers! Likewise, I salute the last leg of farmer’s Morcha to Vidhan Bhavan during the day, they got a few hours to rest on Sunday evening and began their walk at 2 a.m. on Monday, reaching Azad Maidan before most of the city got out of bed only not to disturb the city’s routine. Because if a large number of people decided to walk together down one of Mumbai’s arterial roads on any working day, the city would grind to a halt. The guests and hosts both are appreciable and historic example for others.

Ashfaque Nadwi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)