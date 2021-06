An outage of cloud service Fastly bring major news websites and social media down

Image: downdetector.com

Several outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, with some reports pointing to a glitch at US-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

Fastly said it was investigating “the potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” according to its website.

Most of Fastly’s coverage areas were facing “Degraded Performance”, the website showed. Separately, Amazon.com Inc’s retail website also seemed to be down. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

According to Data Center Dynamics, among those affected are Amazon, Twitch, Reddit, The Verge, The Guardian, ZDnet, The New York Times, The Financial Times, Pinterest, Kickstarter, Ebay, The Telegraph, CNN, and Imgur. Google searches are also partially impacted, as is the Google Cloud Platform. While Twitter is up, its emoji platform is offline.

Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. Amazon’s Twitch was also experiencing an outage, according to Downdetector’s website.

Websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News also faced outages.