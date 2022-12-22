After constant protests and several letters to the government, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the Anna Hazare Committee report for introducing a Lokayukta in Maharashtra on the lines of Lokpal. The Chief Minister and the entire Cabinet will also come under the purview of Lokayukta. “A Bill will be brought in this (winter session of Maharashtra legislature) session,” Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said. The Lokayukta will have five people, including retired High Court judges and there will be two benches of Lokayukta.

A proposal over the ongoing Karnataka-Maharashtra border row is set to be passed in the upcoming winter session of the state Assembly that begins in Nagpur on Monday. “We will pass a proposal pertaining to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row in the winter session of the state Assembly. CM Eknath Shinde will table the proposal in the Assembly,” Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, on Saturday. The border issue between the two states dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. “The Congress and the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) are responsible for this problem. The issue is the creation of the Congress party,” Fadnavis alleged.

In other news, Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, was felicitated by the Bombay High Court on Saturday. Speaking about the Bombay High Court, the CJI said its strength lies in its ability to write, formulate and lay down the law for the future. “It was judges like Rane who kept the torch of liberty burning which had become dim in those years of Emergency in 1975. It was the fearless sense of independence of our courts which saved Indian democracy in 1975,” the CJI said at the ceremony. CJI Chandrachud assumed the office of the Chief Justice of India in November.