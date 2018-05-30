Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins has said he does not care about his estranged daughter, Abigail, as their relationship is “over”.

Abigail, 48, is from Hopkins’ first marriage to Petronella Barker. The actor reportedly walked out of the relationship when Abigail was a toddler. The two have been estranged for several decades, though they briefly reconciled during the 90s.

“Her choice is her choice. You know, I did the best I could, but you know, OK, I think if somebody doesn’t want to be part of my life, fine. Go and do whatever you want. I have no memories or any … I certainly don’t … I wish her well and all that, but I don’t want to talk about my daughter. Those things are over. I’ve got no blame. People do what they do.

“And I don’t understand it and it doesn’t bother me. I can’t waste my time worrying about it. And I’m not cold, I’m just thinking, ‘Oh well, that’s the way it is.'” Hopkins said in an interview with The Times newspaper.

The 80-year-old actor also admitted that he is not aware whether Abigail has made him a grandfather.

“I don’t have any idea. People break up. Families split and, you know, ‘Get on with your life.’ People make choices. I don’t care one way or the other.”

When told that his comments might come across as “cold”, the actor said, “life is cold”.

“Well, it is cold. Because life is cold. It’s like John Osborne’s response when someone said to him, ‘Mr Osborne, your play is so offensive,’ and he said, ‘Life is offensive’,” Hopkins said.