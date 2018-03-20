Are dry days ahead?

The water crisis in India calls for immediate action from the authorities concerned. Rivers and dams are running dry at a fast pace. The Indian Council of Research in Water Resources and the Met department have warned several times that the country could face severe drought by 2025. Rainfall has steadily declined due to climate change. Therefore, the groundwater level is decreasing gradually. If groundwater depletion continues at its current rate, the country will move towards widespread water poverty in the next few years.

The quality of drinking water is being deteriorated on a daily basis. The need of hour is to introduce necessary reforms to improve the efficiency of water storage and management. Any delay in reforms would lead to severe challenges. People should also manage the consumption of water in their individual capacity.

Md Rustam Parwez

