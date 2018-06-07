American model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik raised eyebrows about their relationship after the former uploaded a picture of herself with Zayn on Instagram.

In the photo, Hadid was seen resting her head on Malik’s lap as he played on his iPad. The caption read “After party like making it rain Pokemon cards,” confirmed agencies.

Gigi also scribbled over the image with Pokemon gifs and a heart emoji.

Hadid and Malik had announced the end of their two-year relationship in March.

During the split, Malik said that they both had an “incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship,” adding “We wish this news could have come from us first.”

On the other hand, Hadid said, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in relationship but in life in general.