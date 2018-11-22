Singer Ariana Grande has slammed journalist Piers Morgan after he criticised UK girl band Little Mix and her mother, Joan.

The journalist went on to Twitter to blast the pop band for their nude promotional photo for their album ‘LM5’.

“Hey @LittleMix when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks?” he taunted.

Soon after, Ariana’s mother Joan came out in support of the band.

“Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan? Didn’t your mother teach you if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it, she wrote.

“You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday, which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage. And… Well never mind,” she added.

Morgan hit back at the singer’s mum by saying: “Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion. Ellen’s a hypocrite and as for Little Mix, I’d just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does…!”

His comments attracted a swift response from Ariana.

“Ellen is an incredible & kind human being,” she wrote.

“I use my talent and my sexuality all the time because I choose to. Women can be sexual and talented. Naked and Dignified. It’s our choice and we will keep fighting till people understand. I say this with all due respect but thank you, next,” she added.

In another tweet, the singer asked the journalist to stop criticising “criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do” to feel relevant.

“I think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it,” she wrote.