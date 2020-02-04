‘Arsenicum album 30’: Homeopathic can’t prevent Coronavirus

The famous Batras homeopathic clinics circulating the posters for free treatment for Coronavirus raise eyebrows as the claims have already been refuted. Assertions made by the AYUSH Ministry using Arsenicum album 30 for Coronavirus infections, the evidence for any other homeopathy drug against Coronavirus; no such studies were found that researched the effect of Arsenicum album for Coronavirus in humans or other creatures. Also, there were no reports or research found in an ex-vivo (outside the animal/human bodies) to study the drug efficacy. No readings or research were found that associates the effectiveness of any homeopathy drug in Coronavirus infections. Arsenicum album is a frequently-used homeopathic substance derived from the metallic element arsenic. It is used by homeopaths to treat a range of symptoms that include digestive disorders, insomnia, allergies, anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Internationally as well as in India, the AYUSH ministry and the Indian government have met with a lot of condemnation for issuing the advisory to use homeopathy as a preventative measure. As with other homeopathic drugs, Arsenicum album 30 has never been tested or proven to reduce or prevent Coronavirus infections. Even though the focus was to study the research conducted by the homeopaths, no studies were found by non-homeopaths within the evidence-based framework that suggests the use of Arsenicum album 30 for Coronavirus. Experts have called out the government for pushing homeopathy as a possible preventive treatment option for Coronavirus infections. There’s no scientific evidence for the efficacy of homeopathic treatment. There’s no evidence that homeopathy can cure viral infections or that the unani drugs prescribed by the government can reduce virulence, said Sumaiya Shaikh, an Australian neuroscientist and science fact-checker with AltNews.

Oomen C Kurien, head of the Observer Research Foundation’s Health Initiative, said, “The number of Indian lives saved by homeopathy from the Coronavirus will be exactly the same as lives saved by homeopathy from HIV.”

“I’m usually all ‘homeopathy is more of an interesting cultural phenomenon than directly dangerous’, but the Indian government’s official public information service recommending homeopathy for Coronavirus is pretty intense.” – Ben Goldacre, Director of Oxford’s Evidence-Based Medicine DataLab.

Later on, the Ministry of AYUSH said on Twitter that its advisory was issued “as a preventive measure” and not as “treatment advice” for Coronavirus infections.