Art of dividing

At a time when the Babri Masjid trial is pending in the Supreme Court and the decision is near, some people are talking about out of court settlement every day. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is claiming to be engaged in trying to solve Babri Masjid trial out of court and started using languages of threat. According to Ravi Shankar Ayodhya is not a religious place for Muslims; therefore, in such situation considering the Hindu’s feeling they should turn out Masjid to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood, otherwise India will be like Syria. It is beyond consideration that the person who tries out of court settlement for maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood, how can he threaten a Syria alike situation in India? It reflects that he is not the messenger of peace but he is working on agenda of BJP and RSS.

Waseem Akram Qasmi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)