The Rajasthan government has made changes in the text books and removed the prefix ‘Veer’ from freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s name from class 12 History text books. The Ashok Gehlot led Congress government has taken this decision within six months after coming to power. The Rajasthan Board of secondary education has made several changes in the newly printed text books.

A committee was formed by the government to make amendments in text books. The changes has been made as per the recommendation made by the committee on February 13 to study if the earlier changes to school text books were made to fulfill political interest and to distort history.

The text books which were printed earlier had the prefix ‘Veer’ before Savarkar’s name. There were also references made about his contribution towards freedom struggle. However, the prefix has been removed from the newly printed text books. The freshly printed books for the Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) have been distributed in the market by the Rajasthan State Textbook Board (RSTB).