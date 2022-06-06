Image: Sanam Band

Sanam is an Indian pop-rock band formed in 2010, currently based in Mumbai is known for the renditions of old classic Bollywood songs recreating the evergreen magic of classics and original music. The band SANAM consists of Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S, and Keshav Dhanraj. The band is amongst India’s top 10 independent YouTube Channels and one of the most prominent music artists on the digital platform, and the fastest growing YouTube channel in India.

Phoenix MarketCity’s Dublin Square, packed with crowds of people swooning to the tunes of the SANAM BAND was a sight to behold!

Mesmerizing the crowd with their soothing, heartfelt music and performing some of their most-loved and popular renditions of Classic Bollywood songs like Gulabi Aankhen, Hai Apna Dil Awara, Yeh raatein, Lag ja gale, Ye Chand Sa Roshan Chehra with variations, Likhe Joh Khat Tujhe, Neele Neele Ambar, Dil Kya Kare, Mere Rashke Kamar, Dekhate Dekhate, O Mere Dil Ke Chain, Roop Tera Mastana, Duva, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai dance on recorded song etc.

The Sanam band gave a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer KK by reminiscing the great Indian singer’s beloved and hit songs, a masterful performance leaving the audience in tears when they sang the singer’s last performed song “Pyar Ke Yeh Pal” before his unfortunate demise.

The band then played their original songs making the crowd tap their feet to the melodies and the beats creating an atmosphere and moment indeed, truly amazing leaving the fans thoroughly entertained, giving an experience like never before!

