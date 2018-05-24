American actor and investor, Ashton Kutcher, surprised comedian Ellen DeGeneres by donating $4 million to her wildlife fund.

Kutcher made an unplanned appearance at the host’s show with his investment partner Guy Oseary, reported Entertainment Weekely.

The star then explained that he has invested in an ethical company which gives a portion of their platform to those “who are doing good in the world.”

The money was intended for The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, which works to save gorillas in Rwanda by building a center to protect and study the endangered species.