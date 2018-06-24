Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote a letter to the Centre demanding that all banks in the state be directed to expedite the process of distributing crop loans to farmers.

Fadnavis in the letter stated that it’s the need of the hour as it’s the peak time for Khareef crops and slow distribution of loans is harming farmers.

“All ministers have been instructed to keep a watch on the process of distribution of crop loans. However, the response from nationalised and private banks is not as expected. Banks are distributing loans at a slow pace despite the arrival of rains,” Fadnavis stated in the letter.

“The state government has implemented the historic loan waiver scheme, due to which, a large number of farmers have become eligible for fresh loans,” he added.

Fadnavis letter comes weeks after farmers across India called for a 10-day nationwide strike, which later ended abruptly.

The protesting farmers demanded waiver of loans, right price for their crops and implementation of recommendations of Swaminathan Commission.