Assam Assembly Passes Bill to Ban Polygamy; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows to Implement UCC if Re-Elected

The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, making polygamy a criminal offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison, with specific exemptions for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and areas under the Sixth Schedule.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who piloted the Bill, said the legislation was aimed at empowering women and promoting equality, asserting that it was not directed against any particular religion. “The Hindus are not free from polygamy either. This Bill applies equally to people from all faiths — Hindu, Muslim, Christian and others,” Sarma said during the debate.

The CM appealed to opposition parties to withdraw their proposed amendments to ensure the Bill’s unanimous passage, calling it a historic step towards women’s empowerment. However, suggestions from AIUDF and CPI(M) were defeated by a voice vote.

Sarma also linked the Bill to the broader goal of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam. “I assure the House that if I return as Chief Minister after the next Assembly elections, the UCC Bill will be introduced in the very first session,” he declared.

He further announced that a Bill against deceptive marriages, often associated with so-called love jihad cases, will be brought in by the end of February. “Whatever we have said about love jihad, we will do that,” Sarma added.

The passage of the Bill marks another major reform move by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government, which has been vocal about introducing uniform personal laws and curbing religious and social practices it deems regressive.