Assam Breaks the Silence: A Historic Strike Against Polygamy and the Exploitation of Women 2

Polygamy in Assam is not an overnight phenomenon; it is the outcome of a long, layered history where culture, migration, socio-economic factors, and weak legal enforcement all collided to create a system that silently crushed women generation after generation. When Assam passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill 2025, it wasn’t a random political gesture. It was the state finally admitting a long-hidden social wound, turning towards a future where women are not treated as replaceable, divisible assets. The law signals that the era of silent suffering is over and that accountability will finally walk into bedrooms where injustice once hid behind customs and religious freedoms.

Polygamy’s roots in Assam can be traced back centuries. In earlier times, certain tribal communities practiced it within a structured social setup. It served utilitarian purposes—like labour sharing or resource management—and women still retained dignity and decision-making power within their clans. But what might have been a balanced, culturally contextual practice centuries ago slowly mutated into something exploitative. The deeper scars began to appear during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when waves of migration from Bengal and later East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) altered Assam’s demographic and cultural landscape. With these migrations came practices where polygamy was not cultural cooperation but male-centric expansion, often used to increase family size, establish economic clout, or consolidate land and political influence. Women became the silent casualties in this demographic shift.

Over time, in districts with low literacy, weak awareness, and fragile local administrative structures, polygamy entrenched itself as a kind of twisted social status symbol. A man with multiple wives was perceived as prosperous or powerful. It was a public display of male privilege masquerading as cultural acceptance. But the price of this “status” was paid by women whose voices were buried under layers of obedience, dependency, and social conditioning.

The situation worsened when polygamy found refuge behind religious laws. While over 130 to 140 countries worldwide—Turkey, France, America, Germany, Sweden, England, Australia, Canada, Japan, Spain, Italy among them—have imposed strict restrictions or outright bans on polygamy, India continued a fragmented legal system where personal laws dictated marital rights differently for different communities. This inconsistency created loopholes. It allowed certain groups to continue the practice without fear of consequences, even though the Constitution speaks of gender equality and dignity. In Assam, these loopholes became escape routes for exploitation. A man could marry a second or third time without informing the first wife. He could abandon a woman without formal divorce, leaving her economically stranded. And he could justify everything under the shield of personal law.

When women lack economic independence, social support, and legal literacy, they become easy targets. In Assam, countless women—especially in rural belts—found themselves trapped in marriages where their husbands brought home second wives without warning. The emotional shock is only the beginning. Once a second marriage takes place, the first wife often faces immediate financial cutbacks. Her children receive less attention, fewer resources, and weaker inheritance rights. The man’s income—already limited in many households—now stretches over multiple families. In such scenarios, women silently slide into poverty while the man enjoys the unchallenged privilege of expanding his household at will.

Many first wives are pushed out of the home through psychological harassment or direct intimidation. Some are labelled “burdens,” or blamed for not having sons, or accused of being incapable of maintaining marital harmony—all convenient excuses for a husband seeking a new, younger wife. This is not culture; this is deeply structured injustice presented under the disguise of tradition.

Societally, polygamy does even more damage. It destabilises family structures, creates rivalry among children from different wives, and fuels long-term emotional conflict within households. When two or three families compete for the same breadwinner’s attention and resources, instability becomes a way of life. This has implications for mental health, education, and child welfare—three pillars that decide a society’s long-term progress.

At the community level, polygamy fuels population pressure. In regions where the practice is more common, population growth rates spiked far faster than the state’s average. More wives meant more children, which strained local resources, increased dependency on state welfare schemes, and limited upward mobility. In areas lacking strong education systems and employment opportunities, this demographic pressure contributed to deeper poverty cycles. When women have little say in family planning, population policies cannot function effectively. This is a reality Assam lived with for decades.

Against this background, the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill 2025 emerges as a bold, long-overdue correction. The law imposes up to ten years’ imprisonment for men who enter a second marriage while concealing an existing one, and two years of imprisonment with heavy fines for village heads, kazis, priests, or parents who knowingly facilitate such marriages. This directly targets the ecosystem that enables polygamy—not just the act itself. It breaks the chain of social sanction by holding intermediaries accountable. When a priest, kazi, or village elder fears jail time and a personal fine of one to one-and-a-half lakh rupees, the casual acceptance of polygamy collapses.

The law goes a step further by removing state benefits from offenders. Anyone convicted will lose the right to government jobs, welfare schemes, and even the right to contest elections. This may sound harsh, but let’s face the truth: a person who cannot remain loyal to one family, who deceives and destroys the life of a woman who trusted him, shouldn’t be sitting in public office or enjoying taxpayer-funded benefits. Accountability begins at home. When a man destabilise his own household, society has no reason to trust him with broader responsibilities. What truly shifts the balance is the support promised to victims. Women subjected to polygamy will receive legal assistance, financial support, and protection from further abuse. This empowers them to step out of silence. This is not just prohibition; it is rehabilitation. The state is not punishing and walking away—it is rebuilding the lives of those who were harmed.

Globally, the trend is clear: countries that value women’s freedom, economic independence, and human dignity have rejected polygamy because it is fundamentally unequal. It reduces women to commodities, divides families, and weakens social stability. Even many Islamic countries have introduced strict restrictions, requiring judicial permission or the consent of the first wife—something rarely given. The world has moved on, because societies that treat women as equal partners progress faster in every measurable way: economy, education, health, and innovation.

India cannot claim to be a modern, forward-thinking nation while allowing loopholes that jeopardise women’s basic rights. Equality cannot be selective. If men and women are equal citizens, polygamy cannot survive. Assam has taken the first courageous step, and it will not remain confined to one state. Other states will inevitably follow, because social justice moves slowly but decisively. Once one pillar falls, the old walls cannot stand.

The truth is simple: polygamy is not tradition; it is an outdated power structure. It does not protect culture; it protects male privilege. It does not strengthen families; it fractures them from within. And it does not honour women; it reduces them to silent spectators in their own lives.

Assam’s new law marks a turning point. It restores dignity to women, stabilises families, and sets a national precedent that exploitation cannot be hidden behind the veil of custom. It is a reminder that societies evolve not by preserving everything from the past but by discarding what harms the future. Assam choose courage over convenience, justice over silence, and fairness over fear.

When the pages of history are written, this moment will stand out—not as a legal reform, but as a social awakening. A state finally stood up and said, “Women are not options. They are individuals with rights, dignity, and agency.” And that statement is long overdue, not just for Assam, but for India.