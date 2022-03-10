The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to make a comeback in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. It is the first time in 37 years that a ruling party is returning to power in UP. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is leading in Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the party’s campaign in the assembly elections in five states but failed to work their magic at the hosting with political observers saying the “huge setback” has left their “brand value diminished”. Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi addressed 209 rallies and roadshows, the maximum by any top leader during the UP-election campaign, followed closely by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who spoke at 203 poll events. Though Priyanka Gandhi was focussed on Uttar Pradesh, she also campaigned for the polls in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. Rahul Gandhi also held several rallies in Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP’s lotus bloomed again in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand while AAP’s broom swept away opponents in Punjab as elections results for five states were declared. Going by the results so far, BJP is also set to win Manipur and may emerge as the single-largest party in Goa. Here are the key takeaways of assembly elections 2022… For BJP, 2022 = 2017 with different math. The BJP looks set to win power in every state it had won in 2017. In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party-led alliance is close to winning 270 seats in the 403-member assembly. In Uttarakhand, it is leading in over 40 seats, comfortably above the majority mark of 36.

While the results are the same as in 2017, the “verdict” is slightly different. The BJP is winning UP but the margin is not as handsome as it was in 2017. It had won 312 seats alone in the state in the previous elections. In Goa and Manipur, the BJP had won fewer seats in 2017 but formed the governments. This time, it is the single largest party but hasn’t been able to cross the majority mark yet. With leads/wins in over 90 seats in Punjab – that’s over 77% of the state’s total seats – the AAP is clearly the biggest winner of this year’s election. The AAP’s broom swept away the ruling Congress in Punjab, which was saddled by incumbency and infighting. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led alliance and BJP failed to dent the prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Election Results: Manipur Congress’s first reaction after trends suggest defeat

Manipur Congress vice president Kh. Devabrata says the party accepts the defeat. We admit that Congress is in deep crisis. In the hills, we could have done well but the BJP intimidated the voters. We might lose our main opposition party status as well. We will need serious introspection.

Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Singh Badal lose in Punjab. After three decades, Punjab’s major political family Badal will remain unrepresented in the Punjab state assembly. All from the Badal clan, who contested the 2022 state Vidhan Sabha elections, have lost the polls from their respective strongholds. And there wouldn’t be anyone from the Badal family in the newly elected state assembly. The last time it happened was during the 1992 elections when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) boycotted the state assembly elections.

P Chidambaram said, “Split in votes among various parties ended up in our numbers being less than what we had hoped for. BJP won by a little over 33% of votes, the remaining votes got divided. We accept the verdict of the people of Goa. Our candidates fought bravely, despite several obstacles. People have voted BJP to power and we accept that. In several constituencies, we lost with tiny margins.”

“Our campaign strategy was insufficient. I couldn’t win people’s trust but I’d like to congratulate my daughter and all the winning candidates who won, our efforts were a little less to win over the public of Uttarakhand. We were sure that people will vote for a change, there must’ve been a shortage in our efforts, I accept it & take responsibility for the defeat,” said Congress leader Harish Rawat.

“We’ve only lost the election, not our courage; We’ll keep fighting till we win and will return with a new strategy,” said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

“It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn’t reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me. I’ve won with low margins but BJP has won with a majority. It’s a big deal. 20 seats were confirmed, 3 confirmed their support,” said Goa CM Pramod Sawant.