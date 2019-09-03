At least five people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation‘s (ONGC) plant in Navi Mumbai’s Uran on Tuesday, police said.

The ONGC said there was no impact on oil processing and that the gas was diverted to its Hazira plant in Surat district of Gujarat.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in a processing plant of the ONGC located in Uran area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the police said.

“Four people have been killed and three others injured in the mishap,” a senior police official said.

Visuals of Fire at a cold storage ONGC Uran, Navi Mumbai. With 2 casualities and 2 injured, Fire tenders have taken the control of fire#ONGC #ONGCFire pic.twitter.com/2hP2ygp8Yi — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) September 3, 2019



“Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGCs robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time,” the ONGC said in a tweet.

Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGC ’s robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time. @PetroleumMin @PTI_News @pallab_ongc @ANI @CMD_ONGC — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

Earlier, in another tweet, it said, “A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant. ONGC fire services & crisis management team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed.”

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

Nearly 22 fire brigade tenders, including that of the ONGC, Navi Mumbai civic body and other agencies, were at the spot, the police official said.

The injured persons were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment, he said.

Manohar Bhoir, MLA from Uran: The fire broke out at around 6:30 am today, four people have died in the incident, the fire is completely under control now. https://t.co/NwUhKVVB1r pic.twitter.com/qopZGbXzFL — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.