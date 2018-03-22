Australia women beat Indian women by 6 wickets in Tri-series opener

Southern Stars cruised to the target in 18.1 overs with opener Beth Mooney contributing 45 off 32 balls.

Australian women cricket team defeated India by six wickets in the opening encounter of the T20 Tri-series at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.

After being asked to bat first, India posted an easy target of 152 with help of opener Smriti Mandhana’s 41-ball-67 and Anuja Patil’s 35. The tourists cruised to the target with two overs to spare.

Opener Beth Mooney gave Aussies a solid start with her 43-run innings while right-hand batsman Elyse Villani contributed 39 runs to her team’s winning cause.

Skipper Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes remained unbeaten on 35 and 12 runs respectively to take their side over the line.

India’s Jhulan Goswami, who was making a comeback after sustaining a heel injury, scalped three wickets while Poonam Yadav claimed one.

For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry took two wickets apiece while Delissa Kimmince grabbed one.

The second game of the tri-series will be played between Australia and England on Friday.