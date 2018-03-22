Avoid plastic product

The Maharashtra government has decided to ban the use of plastic carry bags and certain other items, it is a very good decision because chlorinated plastic can release harmful chemicals into the surrounding soil, which can then seep into groundwater or other surrounding water sources and also the ecosystem. It can also cause serious harm to the species that drink the water.

Now government should bring alternative and substitute things of plastics for carrying everyday things from stores.

Abu Yameen Qasmi

