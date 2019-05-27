Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Monday. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Varanasi after winning from here for the second time.

It is notable that PM Modi is re-elected with a thumping majority for a second term at the centre. He will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The ceremony will take place at 7 pm. PM Modi steered the BJP to power with a landslide victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha. The BJP-led NDA won 353 seats which is unprecedented.

PM Modi was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik. BJP president Amit Shah and CM yogi accompanied the prime minister when he entered the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. PM Modi paid obeisance to the deity as priests recited Sanskrit shlokas in the sanctum sanctorum and blew conch shells.

This is the thanksgiving visit of PM Modi to the temple town. He won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. People of Varanasi gave him a warm welcome. Many people threw rose petals and flowers at the cavalcade of the prime minister.