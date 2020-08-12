The deadly violence breaks over a Facebook post, Bengaluru journalist Pramesh Jain told Afternoon Voice that, “The Congress is also slightly going BJP way, the question is, whom should we blame for Bengaluru riots? A person makes an offensive post on Prophet Mohammad and his marriage to Aisha, Muhammad’s most beloved or favoured wife after his first wife. When we hurt religious sentiments, and Police fail to attend complaints, this is how people law in their hands. What happened is not good.”

As violence broke out in the eastern part of Bengaluru over a Facebook message allegedly posted by a relative of a local Congress MLA that provoked appalling incidents of mob violence.

Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. As many as 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in the city, and over 60 cops have been injured in the deadly violence in which two people have died. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police has arrested Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen for sharing a ‘derogatory’ post on social media. Miscreants also vandalized Murthy’s house. Three people were killed in police firing in Bengaluru and 60 police personnel injured. 24 four-wheelers were set on fire; 200 bikes kept at a police station were also set on fire. A police station was damaged in the violence.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement

Vipin Gaur, the editor of Country and Politics, said, “There is always a brutal side to all the riots. One wants to ignite the controversy then the communities become blood shove of each other. You take any riot; there has to be a provocation point. I blame Congress worker for inciting riots.”

Jabbar Ahmed, a freelance writer and an aspiring poet, said, “If we get in details of religious books, some female has married five men at the time, some females of the family had to sleep with various men for bearing children because their husband was weak and impotent”. Similarly, people are attacking the Prophet, Muhammad”. Religious attacks have done no good to anyone”.

Ameer-e-Shariat’s statement on the incident

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said the situation had been brought under control. While a curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit areas of DG Halli and KG Halli till tomorrow morning, large gatherings have been banned in the rest of Bengaluru city. At least one reporter was injured after being hit by the Police while covering the situation.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condemned the attack and said strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of the violence.

Maulana PM Muzammil Sahab Rashadi appeals to not indulge in any kind of violence and remain peace

The Congress MLA had released a video appealing to people to maintain peace. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also released a video message, saying people should not take the law into their own hands. He condemned the incidents of arson and looting and said that additional police forces had been sent to the area. He said that the Police had been given a free hand to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also appealed to people not to take the law into their hands.

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad from Shivajinagar constituency appeals for peace

Meanwhile, R Ashoka, a state minister, told media that the attacks on Police and media would not be tolerated. “What kind of people attacks the Police? The media? The local Police have been given a free hand to deal with the situation,” he said.

Abbas Ali, a student of Bengaluru University, said, “Police are given a free hand to do lathi charge and arrest rioters, but who will penalize those police officers who refused to lodge FIR if the action would have taken promptly. The riots could have been avoided”. Police and politicians always go hand in hand.”