Advocate Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence, has been sent to police custody till June 25.

The accused advocate was earlier admitted to Sassoon hospital following a blood pressure problem, after which he was sent to magistrate custody on June 11.

For those unversed, the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle took a violent turn when a youth died in clashes that broke out during an event to mark the day in January.

The violence also left several injured, including 10 policemen.

Subsequently, the four accused – Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Jacob Wilson, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut – apart from Gadling, were arrested by the Pune police on June 6 from Mumbai, Nagpur, and Delhi.

According to the Pune Police, Naxal links emerged during the interrogation of the accused in the case.