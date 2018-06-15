The Nagpur University on Friday suspended assistant professor Shoma Sen after she was taken into custody by Pune Police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

On Thursday, a Pune Court extended the police custody of four of the five accused till June 21.

Earlier on June 7, the court sent the four accused to police custody till June 14.

The four accused – Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Jacob Wilson, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut were arrested by the Pune police on June 6 from Mumbai, Nagpur, and Delhi.

On January 2, the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle took a violent turn when a youth died in clashes that broke out during an event to mark the day.

The violence also left several injured, including 10 policemen.