This year August 5th would be a very curious day for all Hindu’s in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be doing Bhoomi Poojan at the site for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya and this will be telecast live by public broadcaster Doordarshan. PM Narendra Modi inaugurating the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, will be the most historic moment in the antiquity of independent India. Almost all TV channels would broadcast the same on their respective television channels.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur appealed to people to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5, which she believes will rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic. Let all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal, said the Prime Minister will be in Ayodhya on August 5 and will be “worshipping with revered saints, scholars, trustees and other dignitaries for the grand Janmabhoomi temple of Bhagwan Shri Ram”. Such an occasion for Ayodhya has come “after 500 years”, he urged people to conduct continuous recitation of the Akhand Ramayan in all local temples. He said every household and temple in Ayodhya must celebrate Deepotsava by lighting oil lamps on the night of August 4 and 5.

Keeping in mind the social distancing requirement, a total of 200 people including 150 invitees would be allowed for the “Bhoomi Poojan”. Incidentally, August 5 will mark one year of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the State of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories. Article 370 and the Ram temple were two ideological issues that the BJP, in the NDA’s earlier avatar under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had been forced to place on the backburner due to coalition compulsions.

When our Editor-in-Chief Dr. Vaidehi spoke to National spokesperson of Hindu Mahasabha Shri Pramod Pandit Joshi, he stated his long view on Bhoomi Poojan on 5th August at Ramjanma Bhoomi. He stated that the PM Modi is taking all undue credit, following are the excerpts from the conversation.

Hindu Mahasabha is not against the construction of Ram Mandir but we oppose the politics done by BJP in the name of Ram Mandir. It was actually Sardar Patel who met Golwalkar Guru Ji in Tihar and requested him to break Hindu Mahasabha and Guru Ji directed Vasantrao Oak who used to live in Hindu Mahasabha Bhavan to pursue Shayma Prasad Mukherjee and broke HMS and formed Jana Sangh.

We will file a petition in the court for our rights to conduct the Bhumi Poojan, we are the party to the case from its very beginning along with Nirmohi Akhada, though the Mahant of Nirmohi Akhada Swami Dinendra is part of the trust, we are totally ignored despite being part of the whole movement. In 1989 Sheelanyas was already done by N D Tiwari and Butta Singh, so what is the point of doing it once again. We will oppose it by boycotting as though we being the party and part of the case, our 6 saints were framed by the Sunni Central Waqf Board in 1962 accusing us of keeping idols in the Babri masjid. By keeping us politically aside, we are being ignored. We only demand that the Bhoomi Poojan be done by the Nirmohi Akhada only and if not then by no one else.

Only if you work under RSS, they (BJP) will accept else they will oppose and hence they fear the growth of Hindu Mahasabha.

In 1996, BJP had offered HMS a proposal of fighting elections on our issues in lieu of 7 seats. We agreed for it but when elections were near, they started bargaining and came down to 1 seat of Muradabad Dinesh Chandra Tyagi but even that was not given.

When a delegation under Tyagi’s leadership went to meet Atal Ji, he made him wait and then allowed the delegation in without him. He told the members that if BJP needs to be kept alive and strong, this ghost of HMS needs to be buried, these were his words.

BJP played a wicked game and pursued Vikram Savarkar and he declared that HMS will not divide Hindu Vote Bank and will not contest elections against BJP. They have bribed our top people at different times to keep us divided.

They even pre-managed the Ram Mandir issue to sideline and finish Hindu Mahasabha.

Dinesh Tyagi who was earlier a RSS Pracharak who entered HMS in 1990 is the main culprit.